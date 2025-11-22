Analysts Offer Predictions for ECC Q1 Earnings

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report issued on Thursday, November 20th. B. Riley analyst T. D’agostino expects that the investment management company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Eagle Point Credit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:ECC opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $713.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECC. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 91.2% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 29.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 884.21%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

