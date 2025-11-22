Analysts Offer Predictions for FGI Industries Q1 Earnings

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FGI Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, November 20th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FGI Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FGI Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded FGI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FGI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

FGI opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. FGI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. FGI Industries had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

