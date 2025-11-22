Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.50.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $305.00 target price on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $249.30 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $199.96 and a one year high of $282.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.27 and a 200 day moving average of $250.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.16. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at $208,000. WBI Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 173.0% in the third quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.