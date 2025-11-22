AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in AppLovin by 6.5% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 30.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $520.26 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $611.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.95.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,133,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,900 shares of company stock valued at $123,646,538. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.