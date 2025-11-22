Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stryker alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,618 shares of company stock valued at $185,577,237. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:SYK opened at $368.35 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.