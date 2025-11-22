Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.54. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 16,678 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Atlantic American Stock Down 1.3%

The stock has a market cap of $47.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

Further Reading

