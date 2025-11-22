Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get Auna alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Auna from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Auna

Auna Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Auna stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $346.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.24. Auna has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Auna had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 4.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Auna will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Auna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auna during the third quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auna during the third quarter worth $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auna during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Auna in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

Auna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.