Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on AURA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Shares of AURA stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. Aura Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $345.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $57,461.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 474,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,382.85. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 12,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $77,273.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 197,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,772.45. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,223 shares of company stock worth $233,155. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 49.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Aura Biosciences by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

