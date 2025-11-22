Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Stock Holdings Lowered by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 938,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $289,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $253.12 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.18 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

