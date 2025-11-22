Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,086 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.3%

AMP opened at $447.55 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.14 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.21 and a 200-day moving average of $501.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.55%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

