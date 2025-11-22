Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,853 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Curat Global LLC grew its position in Corteva by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Corteva by 132.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Corteva from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

CTVA stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

