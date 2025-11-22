Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 7,946 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $127.68 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $133.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average is $124.40.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.