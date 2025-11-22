Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF $QQQJ

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 690.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 39,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.6%

QQQJ opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1145 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

