Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ExlService by 18,533.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,497 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,584,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXLS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $529.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.35 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

