Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

