Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avient

Avient Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.43%.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 23.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Avient by 129.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 2.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.