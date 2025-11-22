Avnet, Inc. $AVT Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 585,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,829 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $31,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,880,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,631,000 after buying an additional 378,440 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 44.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,055,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 327,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth about $16,941,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 47.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 739,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,676,000 after purchasing an additional 209,003 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Avnet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avnet

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.