AXQ Capital LP Acquires 12,163 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 156.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 34,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $74.76 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

