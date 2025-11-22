AXQ Capital LP Acquires 3,847 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 115.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 0.5% of AXQ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 15,782.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 55.5% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,897,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0%

Waste Management stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.Waste Management’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

