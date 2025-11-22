AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,685,000. M&G PLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 113.0% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,164,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,670,000 after buying an additional 617,939 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 118.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,869,000 after buying an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Republic Services by 112.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 749,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,860,000 after acquiring an additional 396,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 27.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,763,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,009,000 after acquiring an additional 384,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $219.21 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $199.43 and a one year high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.99.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

