AXQ Capital LP Boosts Holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 128.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 2nd quarter valued at $907,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

GFS stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.03. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GFS shares. Bank of America cut GlobalFoundries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 13th. Arete raised GlobalFoundries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

