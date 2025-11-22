AXQ Capital LP Boosts Stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $807,966,000 after purchasing an additional 283,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,287,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,224,000 after purchasing an additional 141,705 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,987,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $746,932,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 47.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,329,000 after buying an additional 164,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,968,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $249,520.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,945.85. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. JMP Securities set a $245.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Paylocity Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.83. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 13.75%.The company had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity



Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Further Reading

