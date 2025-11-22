AXQ Capital LP Buys 11,807 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.9% of AXQ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at $11,572,395.93. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 150,651 shares of company stock worth $23,892,804 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $154.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. CICC Research lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.