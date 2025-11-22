AXQ Capital LP Buys 3,235 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 495.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 103.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,094,337.56. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.36, for a total transaction of $9,877,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,382.48. This trade represents a 72.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 519,935 shares of company stock worth $224,879,377. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0%

UTHR opened at $474.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $485.32.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

