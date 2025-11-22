AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 4,996 Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,996 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 target price on Manhattan Associates and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $170.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.33. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

