AXQ Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in News Corporation $NWSA

AXQ Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the period. News accounts for 0.5% of AXQ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in News were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,171,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,546,000 after purchasing an additional 407,293 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in News by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 27,189,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,101,000 after buying an additional 572,331 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in News by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183,613 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of News by 24.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,154,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,578,000 after acquiring an additional 208,692 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.15.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

