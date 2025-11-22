AXQ Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,040 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 91.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.62. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AR. Mizuho cut their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 295,917 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,831.95. This represents a 1.72% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

