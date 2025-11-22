AXQ Capital LP Has $1.07 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

AXQ Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,554 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 52,682 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,357,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 45,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 131,484 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 132,670 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of CLF stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

