AXQ Capital LP Has $946,000 Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 225.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 205.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Voya Financial from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

NYSE VOYA opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $83.58.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

