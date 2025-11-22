AXQ Capital LP Invests $1.61 Million in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 117.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89. SEI Investments Company has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $578.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,189.22. The trade was a 38.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $856,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,479,408.06. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

