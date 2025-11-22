AXQ Capital LP Invests $1.62 Million in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jill Bright acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $679,548.80. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

