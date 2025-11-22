AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $228.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Read Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.