AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,567 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of WMT opened at $105.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $839.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $167,205.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 642,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $14,241,903. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
