AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,567 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $105.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $839.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $167,205.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 642,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $14,241,903. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

