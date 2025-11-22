AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.7% of AXQ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.4% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,897,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,985,759,000 after buying an additional 498,238 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 57,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,338,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,191,000 after acquiring an additional 59,738 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $587.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The firm has a market cap of $220.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $537.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,144,420.80. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total value of $2,756,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,956,981.60. This represents a 16.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 41,845 shares of company stock worth $23,947,352 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

