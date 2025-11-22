AXQ Capital LP Raises Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

AXQ Capital LP increased its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its stake in CAVA Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.94. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $153.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.47.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $292.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of CAVA Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

