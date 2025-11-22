AXQ Capital LP Sells 960 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

AXQ Capital LP decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,098,695,000 after buying an additional 931,132 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $11,421,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,015,557,000 after acquiring an additional 907,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,760,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,509,000 after acquiring an additional 542,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.4%

MA stock opened at $540.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.09. The company has a market capitalization of $485.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

