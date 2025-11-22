AXQ Capital LP Takes $1.22 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,105,396,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382,074 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,467.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,152,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $824,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

