AXQ Capital LP Takes $1.28 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $193,595.79. This trade represents a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $2,012,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,850. This trade represents a 37.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,164 shares of company stock valued at $61,916,172. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $561.61 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.31. The stock has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

