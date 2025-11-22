AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in TPG Inc. $TPG

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 572.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TPG by 43.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in TPG by 43.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 620.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). TPG had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 2.83%.The firm had revenue of $509.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TPG in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on TPG from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

