B. Riley Has Negative Outlook for UTI Q1 Earnings

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Thursday, November 20th. B. Riley analyst G. Boss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 45,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 206,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 168,034 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 141,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 108,838 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

