B. Riley Predicts enCore Energy FY2025 Earnings

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of enCore Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for enCore Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded enCore Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of enCore Energy from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of enCore Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, enCore Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

EU opened at $2.40 on Thursday. enCore Energy has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $449.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.97.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative net margin of 118.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

In other news, Director Dennis Stover sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 468,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,490. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Harris sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 280,001 shares in the company, valued at $954,803.41. The trade was a 22.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in enCore Energy by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of enCore Energy by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

