B. Riley Predicts Varex Imaging’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varex Imaging in a report released on Tuesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst A. Schock now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varex Imaging’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 8.32%.The business had revenue of $228.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.26 million. Varex Imaging has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.250 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VREX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of VREX opened at $10.67 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $444.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 529,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 119.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 913,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 497,650 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

