BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BAB Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.8901. BAB shares last traded at $0.8995, with a volume of 71,099 shares changing hands.

BAB Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

BAB Announces Dividend

About BAB

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

