Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,464,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 25.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,027,000 after acquiring an additional 129,945 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 407,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $65,448,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $177.89 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $256.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several research firms have commented on BMI. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.33.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

