Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 131,599 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 554,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,599 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $60,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,351,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,674,000 after acquiring an additional 176,813 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,582,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,712,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,236,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,326,000 after purchasing an additional 131,138 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,156,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,615,000 after purchasing an additional 94,470 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,790,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $117.03 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $118.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.83%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

