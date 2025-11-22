Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 17,375 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $49,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 424,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,180,000 after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,699,000 after buying an additional 362,894 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,317,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,659,000 after buying an additional 257,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,011,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,868,000 after buying an additional 86,472 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $174.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $136.05 and a 52-week high of $180.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.27.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $737.48 million for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus set a $172.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATO

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.