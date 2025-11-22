Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 228,538 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $101,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 67.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,699,000 after acquiring an additional 611,226 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after purchasing an additional 480,435 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $69,092,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 616,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,687,000 after buying an additional 246,361 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 137,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.57. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

