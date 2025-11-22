Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 7,395 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,784 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $164,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $151.46 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $152.58. The company has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average of $134.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

