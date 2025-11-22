Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 990,085 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990,085 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $83,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,169,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,119,000 after purchasing an additional 75,852,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 103.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,984,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,141,000 after buying an additional 18,329,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,851,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,743,000 after buying an additional 16,308,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 103.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,849,000 after buying an additional 4,950,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,517,000 after buying an additional 4,513,985 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,800. This represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

