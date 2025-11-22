Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 581,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,688 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $173,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $251.87 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.30 and a 200 day moving average of $271.16.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

In other news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

